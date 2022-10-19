NFL World Reacts To Troubling Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talk before their game at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

During Tuesday night's NFL owners meeting, two owners reportedly got into a "heated exchange."

According to a report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones engaged in a verbal altercation.

From ESPN:

"Don't f--- with me." Kraft replied, "Excuse me?" "Don't mess with me," Jones said.

The exchange came before the owners agreed to move forward in contract talks with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The vote passed 31-1 with Jones being the only dissenting voice.

Fans couldn't believe the latest bit of owner gossip.

"I aspire, when I am 80, to be this committed to instigation and personal feuds. These two men are heroes," Kevin Clark joked.

"I’m telling y’all, Jerry believes Roger is dining out for life on TV contracts and revenue streams that Jerry believes he created. He thinks a lot of this financial success was set on autopilot before Roger was voted in, but Goodell has reaped massive cash on the backs of owners," reporter Charles Robinson said.

"I am here for every ounce of Inter-owner dramaaaa," said another fan.

There's been plenty of NFL owner drama over the past week and it doesn't seem like that will end any time soon.