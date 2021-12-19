NFL World Reacts To Troubling Lawrence Taylor News

Legendary NFL star Lawrence Taylor was reportedly arrested on troubling charges earlier this week.

The former New York Giants standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer was reportedly arrested in South Florida on Thursday.

Taylor, 62, was allegedly arrested for violating his sex offender program. The former New York Giants star allegedly changed his address without notifying authorities.

Bleacher Report had more:

Taylor has been charged with two felonies after allegedly changing his address without notifying authorities, which violates the requirements for registered sex offenders. Taylor was made a Level 1 sex offender—the lowest of three levels—in 2011 after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and soliciting a prostitute in the third degree. At the time, a 16-year-old girl said she was beaten by a pimp and forced to go to Taylor’s hotel room in Rockland County, New York, to have sex with him.

Taylor is arguably the greatest defensive player of all-time, but he’s had numerous run-ins with the law over the years.

Recently, Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been compared to Taylor. Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media in reaction to this week’s news.

Taylor played in the National Football League from 1981-93.