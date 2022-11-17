NFL World Reacts To Troubling Tom Brady Charity Report

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

2022 has been an eventful year for Tom Brady to say the least. On the heels of one of the most difficult seasons of his career and heading towards a divorce, he's apparently getting caught in a scandal involving his own charity.

On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that Brady's non-profit TB12 Foundation has apparently been paying Brady's for-profit TB12, Inc. over $1.5 million as an "independent contractor" providing "sports therapy" sessions. Meanwhile, Brady himself has apparently donated just $200,000 to his own foundation, according to the report.

Tax filings show that the charity's directors are also paid employees of TB12, Inc. That's usually a big no-no and a red flag according to a non-profit watchdog group interviewed by the Daily Beast.

The report about Brady's charity has left the NFL world fuming at him. Some are calling what he did on par with what Brett Favre allegedly did during the Mississippi state welfare scandal, while others are taking it as a cautionary tale to avoid donating to celebrity charities:

Whether or not any of the alleged conduct by the TB12 Foundation or TB12, Inc. rises to the level of criminal behavior, it's a bad look for Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has already gotten caught up in the ongoing scandal surrounding the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX - so his credibility when it comes to finances is crumbling.

It will be worth watching how this story plays out and whether the authorities or Brady himself get publicly involved.