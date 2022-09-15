NFL World Reacts To Troubling Tua Tagovailoa Quote

Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa didn't exactly inspire confidence with recent comments about his lack of size.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Dolphins QB admitted that his stature keeps him from seeing a significant portion of the field.

"I can't see because I'm not the biggest guy out there," he said. "If I can't see you and you can't see me, I can't get you the ball."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this admission.

"You can see his lack of vision on film, not a surprise. However, I have never heard a QB make a statement like this, or state that their WRs have to find a line of sight," one fan wrote.

"If I’m a GM I’m not even looking at a QB unless he’s 6”2 or over and under 6”7," another added.

"Tyreek Hill really left to play with this guy," another said.

Standing 6-foot-1, Tua is one of the shortest quarterbacks in the league — ahead of just Kyler Murray (5-foot-10) and Russell Wilson (5-foot-11).

In the Dolphins' Week 1 victory over the Patriots, Tua completed 23/33 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. Miami will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

In his third NFL season, Tua has a great deal of pressure to prove his worth as a starting quarterback in the league.