NFL World Reacts To Troubling Washington Football Team News

The most recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests has devastated rosters all over the league.

On Friday, the Washington Football Team was handed some worst-case-scenario news. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke tested positive for the virus and has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve list, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021

As of Thursday, Washington had a whopping 21 players on the COVID-19 list — including 11 possible starters.

“Are they still playing Sunday? Doesn’t seem like they have much of a team left,” one fan asked.

“Really?? What happened this week with COVID protocols in the #NFL???” another wrote.

“They should reschedule the game,” another fan suggested.

The final nail in Washington's coffin? The NFL really has no shame if this game isn't postponed. https://t.co/PVINeWWDNK — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 17, 2021

With backup Kyle Allen also testing positive for the virus earlier this week, Washington has very limited options at the quarterback position. The QB room currently consists of Garrett Gilbert (who’s signing with the team today) and practice squad signal callers Kyle Shurmur/Jordan Ta’amu.

Kyle Shurmur for first NFL appearance. Sheesh https://t.co/kT5HfyJtbK — Jake Ciely (@allinkid) December 17, 2021

As of right now, it appears the NFL has no plans to cancel or reschedule the game.

Sunday’s Week 15 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.