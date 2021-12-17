The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Washington Football Team News

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team looks on after an incomplete pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The most recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests has devastated rosters all over the league.

On Friday, the Washington Football Team was handed some worst-case-scenario news. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke tested positive for the virus and has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of Thursday, Washington had a whopping 21 players on the COVID-19 list — including 11 possible starters.

“Are they still playing Sunday? Doesn’t seem like they have much of a team left,” one fan asked.

“Really?? What happened this week with COVID protocols in the #NFL???” another wrote.

“They should reschedule the game,” another fan suggested.

With backup Kyle Allen also testing positive for the virus earlier this week, Washington has very limited options at the quarterback position. The QB room currently consists of Garrett Gilbert (who’s signing with the team today) and practice squad signal callers Kyle Shurmur/Jordan Ta’amu.

As of right now, it appears the NFL has no plans to cancel or reschedule the game.

Sunday’s Week 15 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

