NFL World Reacts To Troubling Zach Wilson Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The hits just keep on coming for the New York Jets but specifically for embattled quarterback Zach Wilson.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Wilson had a litany of problems this season including being "late to meetings, screwing around at meetings, and not having the right attitude."

If true, it might explain why Wilson has been one of the lowest-ranked QBs in the league for the past two years. As you might imagine, Wilson and the Jets are getting raked over the coals for this report.

Many are saying that this could be a sign that Wilson doesn't have much of a future in the NFL. Others believe it means Wilson has a major attitude issue that needs adjusting.

The report seems a little bit unlikely though given the state of things in New York. Jordan Schultz is not a Jets-specific insider and it seems more likely that if this were an issue, someone closer to the team might have said anything like this long before he did.

Zach Wilson needs to be rebuilt from the ground up to be a viable NFL quarterback. There's really no way to get around that.

But the idea that he's this irresponsible child who doesn't take being an NFL quarterback seriously at all seems farfetched.

One thing seems sure: Wilson will not start the 2023 season as the starter the way he did the previous two seasons.