NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Apology News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN football analyst Troy Aikman made a comment that some took as sexist.

"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off," he said when complaining about a roughing the passer call.

On Thursday morning, Aikman apologized for his comment. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said, via the New York Post. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

Some fans believe he's right to have apologized.

"Yes that’s true, but bro if that’s something that’s on your mind in general you need to reevaluate your thoughts on women. It’s why I hate when fans call the Cowboys 'Cowgirls' as a pejorative. Come on, be better. Women aren’t inherently weak," a fan said.

Some fans don't think he should have apologized, though.

"They can’t say anything anymore without ruffling peoples feathers …oh wait can I still say that," a fan said.

"Fans who watched the NFL in the ‘70s may remember a comment by Hall of Fame MLB Jack Lambert when the league toughened roughing the passer penalties. Lambert said maybe QBs should start wearing dresses. That’s the context I put Troy’s comment in. No apology needed," said another.

Should Aikman have apologized?