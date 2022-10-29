NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with FOX sportscaster and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver.

"I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."

"Could they use another weapon? Yeah," he said. "I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year, he was a guy that definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up."

Fans flocked to social media to give suggestions for who the Cowboys could trade for. Former Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was a common answer.

"Can I recommend Amari cooper?" one fan said.

"hey can have Cedric Wilson back!" said another.

"Nelson Agholor can be yours," joked a third.

Should the Cowboys make a trade for a wide receiver?