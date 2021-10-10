NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Blunt Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys star turned FOX broadcaster gave the New York Giants some bulletin board material this week.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host their NFC East rival on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys, 3-1 on the season, enter Sunday afternoon’s game as a notable favorite.

Aikman, meanwhile, does not believe the Giants are on the Cowboys’ level. He believes this should be a relatively easy win for Mike McCarthy and his Dallas team.

“And the amount of pressure that this offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball,” Aikman explained to “The Musers” on 96.7 FM The Ticket in Dallas. “And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants. They’re coming off a big win, but they’re, in my opinion — and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but [the Giants] aren’t in Dallas’ class as far as I’m concerned.”

While Aikman might be right, the Giants and their fan base aren’t too happy with the comments.

Troy Aikman says the Giants "aren't in Dallas' class" ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys https://t.co/c91kkIi3qB pic.twitter.com/fPnqCS3iDn — SNY (@SNYtv) October 7, 2021

Giants head coach Joe Judge joked about the “bulletin board” material aspect.

“We don’t even have a bulletin board in there, to be honest with you,” Judge said, per SNY. “Everything’s screens and magnets and stuff now. We’re in the future now. We don’t have bulletin boards anymore.”

Judge also downplayed what Aikman said.

“I don’t think we really need any external motivation to show up and do our jobs, to be honest with you,” Judge said. “I think you need to understand the magnitude of every game you play. If we need somebody else to kind of get us in a mind frame to play, I think we have other issues at hand.”

Some fans, meanwhile, agree with Aikman.

“He’s right,” one fan tweeted.

“That’s putting it nicely I don’t think the Giants play the same sport that Dallas does,” another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, joked about the Cowboys.

“Troy is correct. The Giants have much more class than the Cowboys,” one fan wrote.

Sunday afternoon should be fun.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.