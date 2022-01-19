NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Blunt Message For Cowboys

Former Cowboys great Troy Aikman was disappointed with Dallas’ offense in its 23-17 loss to the 49ers Sunday.

During a recent radio appearance, the Hall of Famer explained that there were a ton of opportunities to get CeeDee Lamb the ball. And that Kellen Moore (and a lot of other NFL coordinators) are making their respective offensive approaches more complicated than they need to be.

“The coordinators, it’s all about scheme, rather than, ‘This corner is playing soft,'” Aikman said. “Just run the route tree… You’re going to complete the pass whenever you want. [Michael Irvin] would’ve had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb in that game.”

Aikman’s thoughts certainly resinated with Cowboys Nation and the rest of the NFL world on social media.

“Buddy … ol’ Troy’s got a few points …” tweeted The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner.

“Sounds like Troy Aikman has the same frustrations as I do with OCs trying to be cute and show everyone how smart they are, instead of taking advantage of matchups & letting players make plays,” one user replied. “It’s not hard. Coaches make it hard sometimes.”

“This is pure gold,” another fan said of Aikman’s comments.

“Been saying this all year,” commented former Super Bowl champion DB Will Blackmon.

“The near universal agreement with this take has the contrarian in me naturally questioning it,” PFF’s Kevin Cole responded. “My larger question is how likely is it that Kellen Moore and Dak Prescott would fail to make this adjustment if it is so obvious and easy to implement.”

Football is both a complicated and simple game. While sometimes things might seem apparent, ego can blind even the best of us.