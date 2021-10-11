NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Bold Comparison

Former Dallas Cowboys star turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman made quite the comparison for star defensive back Trevon Diggs on Sunday afternoon.

Diggs, a cornerback out of Alabama, has become one of the top defensive players in the NFL. He recorded his league-leading sixth interception in Sunday afternoon’s win over the New York Giants. Following the play, Aikman had some very high praise.

In fact, Aikman compared Diggs to his former teammate, Deion Sanders.

“Trevon reminds me a lot of a guy I played against and with, and that’s Deion Sanders,” Aikman said.

Aikman said that Sanders is the only real “shutdown” cornerback he’s ever seen. Teams just stopped throwing on Sanders’ side of the field at certain points. Aikman believes that teams could start doing that with Diggs.

“Trevon reminds me a lot of a guy I played against and with, and that’s Deion Sanders.” – @TroyAikman shares his thoughts on the season @dallascowboys CB @TrevonDiggs is having 💪 (Sponsored by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/0TOyuhOPEQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2021

While Diggs has been playing really well, NFL teams believe his comparison might be a bit of a stretch right now.

“Deion is the greatest corner in the history of the game. We have had elite shut down guys that still aren’t Primetime. Diggs isn’t even in their caliber,” one fan tweeted.

“Really like the way Diggs is playing, but he isn’t even close to Prime. Diggs is way too aggressive and good WR/QB combos will take advantage of that,” another fan wrote.

“Primetime wasn’t just a shut down corner/turnover machine but he also returned punts for TDs on the regular & played receiver at times. Diggs has a long way to go before he should be compared with Deion,” one fan added.

That’s probably fair. Diggs has been great so far this season, but it’s only been five games. Deion Sanders is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Still, it’s tough to not think of Deion when you watch Diggs play right now.