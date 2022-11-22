NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Choice Of Coach He'd Hire

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman was on the call for last night's Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

The ESPN broadcaster was in the house to watch a blowout victory for head coach Kyle Shanhan and his Niners squad — taking down the Cardinals with a convincing 38-10 final score.

Aikman said if he could hire any head coach in the NFL to lead a franchise, he would pick Shanahan.

"I'm a huge buyer of the 49ers, and I have been all season, and I have been for the last several years... A big reason for that is because of Kyle Shanahan. If I was in a position to hire a head coach, and I could hire anybody I wanted, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy." the Hall-of-Fame quarterback said after the game.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Aikman.

"Me too. I don’t listen to any fans that say they want a new HC or complain about the offense when they don’t know nuisances and or injuries with players in and out of the lineup," one fan wrote.

"But clown fans would rather fire him…. LMAOO 'fans' with no IQ," another added.

"Weird… I was told by 49ers Twitter that he sucks…" another said.

The Niners are on a hot streak — winning each of their last three games.

Shanahan has the team playing at its highest level so far this season. With the offense and defense both clicking, the San Francisco squad looks dangerous heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season.