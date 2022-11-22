NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night.

They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall.

A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.

It looked like Kittle was going to be tackled short of the endzone but Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton gave up on the play and basically let him score.

Troy Aikman, who was calling the game alongside Joe Buck on ESPN, blasted Hamilton for his lack of effort on the play.

"This is embarrassing for the Arizona Cardinals. Antonio Hamilton doesn't come up after all the tackles he made last week and even try to make an attempt on George Kittle. They're a losing football team, and they're playing like one on that play," Aikman said.

The NFL community on social media agreed with Aikman's assessment.

It remains to be seen if Hamilton will give a better effort next week when the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.