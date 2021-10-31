The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Today

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday.

FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series.

While most fans appear to be enjoying Davis’ performance on Sunday, Saints fans have some issues with Aikman.

Aikman was called out for saying that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston isn’t that “athletic.” Aikman likely meant that Winston isn’t much of a runner, but he’s certainly athletic, having played two sports at an elite level in college.

That wasn’t the only issue fans had on Sunday.

Many Saints fans are upset with Aikman for questioning the roughing the passer calls in Sunday’s game. New Orleans had a drive extended following an interception thanks to a late roughing the passer penalty.

Aikman took a number of massive hits during his NFL career, which was shortened by concussions and back injuries. Perhaps the FOX broadcaster is just jealous of the protection quarterbacks receive in today’s game.

New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 10-7, on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on FOX.

