It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday.

FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series.

While most fans appear to be enjoying Davis’ performance on Sunday, Saints fans have some issues with Aikman.

Aikman was called out for saying that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston isn’t that “athletic.” Aikman likely meant that Winston isn’t much of a runner, but he’s certainly athletic, having played two sports at an elite level in college.

Troy Aikman just said Jameis Winston is not very athletic. Drafted in baseball, threw mid upper 9's on the mound and played the OF. Won the Heisman and is a starting QB in the NFL. Is it possible to not be very athletic with what he's done? Is Brady athletic? What are ur thoughts — Next Level Baseball (@nextlevelbb) October 31, 2021

That wasn’t the only issue fans had on Sunday.

Many Saints fans are upset with Aikman for questioning the roughing the passer calls in Sunday’s game. New Orleans had a drive extended following an interception thanks to a late roughing the passer penalty.

Troy Aikman is embarrassing himself with his takes on these roughing the passer calls. 🙄 #TBvsNO — Alissa (@alissamautz17) October 31, 2021

Troy Aikman’s reasoning for why that shouldn’t be roughing the passer is because Gholston couldn’t tell the ball was already thrown? — Jaron Spor (@JaronSpor) October 31, 2021

Troy Aikman watched a quarterback get hit in the back like 3 full seconds after throwing the ball and had no idea why it was called roughing — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) October 31, 2021

Troy Aikman only thinks it's roughing the passer if the quarterback is spitting out blood — Sean Anchondo (@seanatx24) October 31, 2021

Aikman took a number of massive hits during his NFL career, which was shortened by concussions and back injuries. Perhaps the FOX broadcaster is just jealous of the protection quarterbacks receive in today’s game.

New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 10-7, on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on FOX.