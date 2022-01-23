NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Tonight

Last week, Troy Aikman called a snoozer of a playoff game between the Buccaneers and Eagles. He got a much better matchup on Saturday night.

Aikman was in the booth for Saturday night’s Divisional Round between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

His performance as a commentator garnered mixed reviews, especially from Packers fans.

“Wow. I don’t usually watch the game, but your bias against the Packers is striking. Why is that? Find someone else to do commentary for Green Bay,” one fan said.

@TroyAikman Wow. I don’t usually watch the game, but your bias against the Packers is striking. Why is that? Find someone else to do commentary for Green Bay — Pex56 (@Pex561) January 23, 2022

“Troy Aikman and Joe Buck should not be allowed to be calling Packers games. It’s so biased it’s uncomfortable,” someone said.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck should not be allowed to be calling Packers games. It’s so biased it’s uncomfortable. #GBvsSF — Chelsea (@Mama2AO) January 23, 2022

“Maybe one day Troy Aikman will correctly pronounce ‘Green Bay’, but today isn’t that day,” a fan said.

Maybe one day Troy Aikman will correctly pronounce "Green Bay", but today isn't that day. — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) January 23, 2022

“I just realized the reason I don’t like Troy Aikman isn’t because everyone thinks he hates the #Packers. I don’t like him because he really doesn’t add any value to the broadcast,” one fan commented.

I just realized the reason I don't like Troy Aikman isn't because everyone thinks he hates the #Packers. I don't like him because he really doesn't add any value to the broadcast. #ButThatsJustMyOpinion — 🍀 KB 🍀 (@OnAirKB) January 23, 2022

“When will Fox realize that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman suck?,” a fan said.

When will Fox realize that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman suck? — iMikeB (@mmikebala) January 23, 2022

Troy Aikman has plenty of fans, but some weren’t too fond of his commentary on Saturday night.

What did you think of Aikman’s performance on Saturday?

Catch the Packers and 49ers in action right now on FOX.