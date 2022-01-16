NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission

Who is the favorite to come out of the NFC in the playoffs this year?

To many, it’s the Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Green Bay, led by likely MVP Aaron Rodgers, is a popular pick to reach the Super Bowl this year.

Troy Aikman doesn’t believe the Packers are the clear favorite, though.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst told Adam Schefter that he’s not a complete believer in the Packers right now.

“I don’t think there is a real frontrunner in the NFC,” Aikman said. “I know a lot of people would say Green Bay, but I’ve covered a lot of Packers games and they’ve played some pretty average football teams and barely got out of those games with a win. I think Aaron Rodgers, of course, if he’s not their quarterback they lose a lot more of those games.”

HOF QB and FOX analyst @TroyAikman does not consider the Packers the favorite to come out of the NFC. 🎧 https://t.co/2BQKcoS9Oz pic.twitter.com/otSrEsGVbV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to Aikman’s surprising admission.

“He nailed it about Green Bay – yes they’re good but they’ve had a pretty soft schedule. They could have easily lost vs SF, CIN, ARZ & CLE,” one fan tweeted.

“Y’all love the Packers so much but they haven’t been playing as well as it seems. Beat the Ravens practice squad by 1 and beat the Browns by 2 while Baker threw 4 picks,” one fan added.

“I don’t disagree that there are multiple teams that can win the NFC. But Troy saying “The Packers barely beat some mediocre teams” when the Bucs just trailed the Jets for 59 minutes, the Rams beat the Ravens by 1, and the Cardinals lost to the Lions is kinda stupid,” another fan added on social media.

“Tampa is dealing with major Injuries. But GB seems more vulnerable this year than last. I think they are middle of the pack on offense,” another fan wrote.

We’ll find out soon enough.

Green Bay has the No. 1 overall seed and a bye into the Divisional Round. The rest of the NFC’s playoff teams will begin play on Sunday and Monday.