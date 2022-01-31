NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Viral Comment

With the NFC Championship tied up 17-17 with 6:49 to go in the fourth, it was time for the 49ers to make a drive. It’s at that point where FOX NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman made a comment about San Francisco’s quarterback.

“The Rams have done at outstanding job in run defense,” Aikman began. “And I’m afraid that it’s going to have to be Jimmy Garoppolo that gets it done.”

Aikman's remarks definitely got some play on social media.

Jimmy G and the 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl 20-17.