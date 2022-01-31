The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Viral Comment

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on FOX.FOX.

With the NFC Championship tied up 17-17 with 6:49 to go in the fourth, it was time for the 49ers to make a drive. It’s at that point where FOX NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman made a comment about San Francisco’s quarterback.

“The Rams have done at outstanding job in run defense,” Aikman began. “And I’m afraid that it’s going to have to be Jimmy Garoppolo that gets it done.”

Aikman’s remarks definitely got some play on social media.

“Troy nailed that moment,” tweeted Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

“He wasn’t wrong,” one user replied.

Jeff Garcia is FURIOUS,” replied Matt Verderame.

“This ominous tone is why Aikman is still the best,” commented Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr.

“When you know someone in your profession doesn’t have the chops and you’re trying to be nice about it,” replied another user.

Jimmy G and the 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl 20-17.

