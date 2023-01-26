NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins prepares to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

People are understandably concerned for Tua Tagovailoa's health and whether he can truly have a successful NFL career without risking a serious injury. But his parents seem to have made his intentions for 2023 pretty clear.

In a recent interview, Diane and Galu Tagovailoa were asked if there are any doubts whether he returns to the league and continues to be the Dolphins' starter. They made it clear Miami loves their son and will continue working with him to put him in the best position to win.

"No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back," Galu Tagovailoa said. "Still going through his protocol, but we’re grateful for them too. Very thankful for Miami, the org, the owner, Grier and HC Mike. That guy is special. Very special HC.”

Miami fans appreciate that the family is supporting Tua's decision to continue playing.

Tua Tagovailoa sustained at least two diagnosed concussions this season and was forced to miss the final few weeks of the season as well as the Dolphins' brief playoff run.

If Tua wants to keep playing in spite of some pretty clear risks, there's not much more anyone can do than hope that he manages to stay upright.

Will Tua Tagovailoa play all 17 games in 2023?