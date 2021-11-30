NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Recent Performance

After an abysmal 1-7 start to the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins are now one of the hottest teams in football. With four straight victories, the AFC East squad have the second-longest win streak in the league behind their division rival New England Patriots (6).

Much of this recent success can be attributed to the uptick in production from second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was not available for the first game of this win streak against the Houston Texans in Week 9. But since his return from a fractured middle finger injury, the former No, 5 overall pick has turned up the heat in Miami.

Over his past two games as the team’s full-time QB, Tagovailoa has logged 503 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on a blistering 54/64 passing. In the month of November, the Miami QB ranks first in the NFL in completion percentage (80.5), fourth in passer rating (110.0), second in yards per attempt (8.58) and tied for first in win percentage (100.0).

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this improved play from Tua.

Tua Tagovailoa ranks among qualified QBs this month Rank

Comp pct 80.5% 1st

Passer Rating 110.0 4th

Yards/att 8.58 2nd

Win pct 1.000 t-1st pic.twitter.com/IxPvqki6nU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2021

Put some RESPECT ON MY QUARTERBACK https://t.co/4cEpDzGV7j — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) November 29, 2021

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa completed 27-of-33 (81.8%) of his passes on Sunday, making him just the 4th QB in NFL history to complete at least 80% of his passes in back-to-back games with at least 30 attempts. Tua has now completed 70.5% of his passes this season, 2nd in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa ranks 8th in QBR this season, despite the Dolphins ranking last in pass block win rate. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 29, 2021

Since Week 6: Tua Tagovailoa

148/203 (73%), 1486 Yards, 9 TD’s, 4 INT’s, 99.91 passer rating Justin Herbert

150/231 (65%), 1654 Yards, 11 TD’s, 7 INT’s, 89.28 passer rating pic.twitter.com/DjgV4ldIVK — Valley Boys Sports (@VBSofficial_) November 29, 2021

This young man got a lot of y'all lookin like straight up fools right now! We ALL know who you are!! Love to see it!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/bdVhtqFpls — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) November 30, 2021

The two QBs all-time under 24 to have an 85+ completion percentage in at least 30 attempts: ➡️ Dak Prescott

➡️ Tua Tagovailoapic.twitter.com/Ves9AL94pR — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 30, 2021

With Tua at the helm and performing at a high level, the Dolphins will look to continue their improbable win streak with a victory over the New York Giants in Week 13.