NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s Recent Performance

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After an abysmal 1-7 start to the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins are now one of the hottest teams in football. With four straight victories, the AFC East squad have the second-longest win streak in the league behind their division rival New England Patriots (6).

Much of this recent success can be attributed to the uptick in production from second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua was not available for the first game of this win streak against the Houston Texans in Week 9. But since his return from a fractured middle finger injury, the former No, 5 overall pick has turned up the heat in Miami.

Over his past two games as the team’s full-time QB, Tagovailoa has logged 503 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on a blistering 54/64 passing. In the month of November, the Miami QB ranks first in the NFL in completion percentage (80.5), fourth in passer rating (110.0), second in yards per attempt (8.58) and tied for first in win percentage (100.0).

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this improved play from Tua.

With Tua at the helm and performing at a high level, the Dolphins will look to continue their improbable win streak with a victory over the New York Giants in Week 13.

