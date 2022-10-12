NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Return Wednesday

Tua Tagovailoa returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering his scary head injury during Week 4's Thursday night game.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback trotted out onto the practice field with a red no-contact jersey and a big smile on Wednesday. He got some light throwing workouts in against the air.

Take a look at some practice clips here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Tua's practice return.

"Come back bro PLEASE," one fan wrote.

"After the scare Tua, his family, teammates, Miami Dolphins and Dolphins Nation went through, this is a beautiful sight!!!" another said.

"This makes my heart happy," another said.

Despite his return to the practice field, Tua has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is also out with a concussion of his own.

Late-round rookie Skylar Thompson is set to make his first NFL start for the Dolphins this weekend.