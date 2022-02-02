NFL World Reacts To Tuesday Night’s Jim Harbaugh News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to several NFL coaching jobs in this year’s cycle. But according to these most recent reports, his rumored departure to the Minnesota Vikings is now all but final.

Harbaugh is expected to interview for the Vikings’ head coaching job on Wednesday. And when he arrives in Minneapolis, he’s reportedly there to sign on as the NFL franchise’s next head coach.

Harbaugh’s interview with the Vikings is simply a “formality,” per Michigan insider Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this blockbuster news.

Jim Harbaugh, who wasn’t in his office in Ann Arbor earlier today, reportedly said his “goodbyes” and “thank yous” to people within the Michigan organization yesterday.

After a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, Harbaugh and the Wolverines bounced back with an incredible season in 2021 — claiming a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth. With this success, the 58-year-old head coach gained significant interest from multiple NFL franchises — including the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Harbaugh, head coach of the 49ers from 2011-14, has a strong working relationship with recently-hired Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from their time together in San Francisco.

While nothing is official just yet, it appears the Vikings have their new guy at head coach.