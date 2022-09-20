NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's 49ers Quarterback News

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Benkert worked out with the Niners on Tuesday following the season-ending ankle injury for Trey Lance this past weekend.

Through stints as a backup for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, Benkert has become a fan favorite around the league.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I can't believe I'm about to buy Niners gear," one fan wrote.

"Cannot say enough about the human and competitor that is @KurtBenkert!! Absolutely love this dude and wish him nothing but the best," another said.

"Obviously unfortunate circumstances surrounding the 49ers QB need, but happy for Kurt!" another said.

Benkert himself responded to the news.

"I’m so thankful man," he wrote on Twitter.

With Lance out, Benkert will now serve as a third-string option behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and primary backup Brock Purdy.

Benkert, 27, first joined the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent in 2018.