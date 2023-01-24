NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Aaron Rodgers Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brett Favre 2.0?

After reports surfaced that the Green Bay Packers would "explore" trade options for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter attempted to clarify that talk.

"The Packers will not be trading Aaron Rodgers within the NFC Conference," Schefty said, via Dov Kleiman. "They 'will explore' the idea of trading the QB exclusively to the AFC."

The NFL world reacted to the insider's latest clarification on Tuesday.

"We're THIS much closer to the ultimate social experiment: Can Aaron Rodgers actually make the Jets a contender," tweeted Adam Gold.

"It's gotta be Jets or Tennessee," a fan replied.

"It's almost like I lived this in 2007 and didn't entirely love it."

"Dumb. Trade him to whoever gives you the best offer. You're losing your franchise QB, worst thing you can do his limit your options of return because you don't want him in your conference," a Rivals writer commented.

"FIELDS ITS YOUR TIME NOW."

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers plays in 2023?