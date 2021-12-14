NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Browns News

Amid new positive tests, the Cleveland Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols by the NFL on Tuesday.

Per Browns digital media member Andrew Gribble, all of Tuesday’s team meetings will be virtual.

Browns have entered league's enhanced COVID-19 protocols. Today's meetings will be virtual. All tiered personnel are masked while indoors. Walkthrough scheduled for later this afternoon. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) December 14, 2021

Three Cleveland players missed Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Ravens due to COVID. Tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan all tested positive ahead of the game.

Fans reacted to the Browns’ news across social media.

This is setting up for one of those "How could the Raiders lose given all that happened to their opponent" type of games where the Raiders arent even competitive. https://t.co/PN8shGmCiC — James (@OaklandAboveAll) December 14, 2021

Welp. It was a good run. See y'all next season. 😔 Go Browns https://t.co/ebexkUXEXf — Mikewach32 #D4L (@mikewach32) December 14, 2021

“There’s always something,” said another.

The NFL had a one-day high of 37 players test positive for the virus on Monday. The league also notified teams that coaches and trainers must receive a COVID-19 booster shot by December 27.