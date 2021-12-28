NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Byron Leftwich News

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich could be returning to the team that drafted him.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Times‘ Rick Stroud reported that the Jaguars have asked the Bucs for permission to interview Leftwich for their head coach opening.

Leftwich has been one of the unsung heroes of the Bucs success. And now it looks like the former Jags QB could be getting the chance to man his own team.

News of the Jags’ inquiry quickly made the rounds on social media.

“HIRE HIM ON THE SPOT @Jaguars,” one fan tweeted in all-caps.

“Good for Byron man,” another fan commented. “Would be a great hire for Jax.”

“Another one,” tweeted the AP’s Mark Long.

“In related news the Titans, Texans and Colts have asked the Saints for permission to interview defensive coordinator Dennis Allen,” added Pro Football Focus’ Timo Riske.

“It starts,” replied Jacksonville reporter Jamal St. Cyr.

“#Jaguars have also asked to speak to Todd Bowles,” tweeted NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean a Byron Leftwich press conference is around the corner in Jacksonville, it is notable that the Jags are reaching out to the Bucs’ OC.

Leftwich is highly competent, and in addition would be a great PR move for the franchise after the circus that followed Urban Meyer’s hiring.

Stay tuned.