NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Concerning Mark Andrews News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 26: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just over 48 hours.

Unfortunately, the Ravens might be without one of their best players when the game kicks off. Star tight end Mark Andrews missed practice on Monday afternoon.

A day later, Andrews was missing from practice once again. According to a report from Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was one of five players not on the field this afternoon.

Most fans took to social media to complain about their respective fantasy football teams.

"I’m literally going to bench him, he will play and score 30 points, but if I play him, he will score 0 again, just wait," one fan said.

"It’s not like Roman used him Sunday anyways. Hope he’s all good, but wouldn’t blame him if he doesn’t care about missing the game," another fan said.

Andrews fought through missed practices last week to play, but didn't record a reception. Wednesday's practice report will be telling as to whether or not he sees the field on Thursday night.