NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Kitchens News

Just hours after the firing of New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens was handed the team’s offensive play-calling responsibilities.

Kitchens served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns for one season before his firing in 2019. Before that, he served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2018.

He first joined Joe Judge’s staff with the Giants as a tight ends coach in 2020.

Given Kitchens’ history as an offensive play caller with the Browns, fans from across the NFL were shocked by this decision.

All decision makers needs to be fired. https://t.co/WtWCumJP9F — Geoffrow Records (@Geoffery_Clark) November 23, 2021

Lolol @Giants wtf are we doing. You go from trash to slightly less trash. Unreal. This team needs a whole new everything. https://t.co/fKAvic5CXQ — Michael Portman (@MichaelWPortman) November 23, 2021

Wasn’t that the main reason Kitchens was fired in Cleveland? https://t.co/lCKOVrQK8a — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 23, 2021

I’m so sorry giants fans https://t.co/CMcIfBKHWn — Nicholas Snider ❄️ (@snider_wx) November 23, 2021

Sounds like a downgrade to me https://t.co/lDBZzvF2HS — Tattooed Guru (@Buddha_Inked) November 23, 2021

Under former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett this year, the Giants rank in the league’s bottom half of all major offensive statistical categories (total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, points). In last night’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team logged 215 total yards (4.0 per play) and converted on just 1/9 third-down conversions.

This is the second time in his career that Kitchens has gotten a bump as an offensive assistant to a primary play-calling role. After the firing of head coach Hue Jackson midway through the 2018 season, Kitchens was promoted from his running backs coach position to the Browns’ offensive coordinator role.

It’s currently unclear if this is a longterm fix or a short-term solution for the struggling Giants franchise.

With Freddie Kitchens calling the shots on offense, the Giants (3-7) will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.