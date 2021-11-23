NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jets QB News

Just when it appeared things couldn’t get any worse in East Rutherford, they did. On Tuesday, news came down Jets quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Field Yate’s dropped the bomb.

The Jets have placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

The reason for the two’s placement is unknown.

Flacco, who’s unvaccinated, will be out 10 days if he tested positive and five if he was an “unvaccinated close contact.” White, who is vaxxed, can return in less than 10 days with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

All signs point toward Jets No. 1 pick Zach Wilson returning behind center. The rookie QB missed the last four games with a sprained knee.

The news of course got the NFL world talking.

“[A] team owned by one of the heirs of [Johnson & Johnson] trading for an unvaccinated quarterback to play roughly 1.25 games in the middle of a 2-8 season is cracking me up, can’t lie,” one fan reacted.

“Guess that’s one way for any QB ‘controversy’ to be avoided,” a Dolphins fan responded. “I personally don’t think there was one. Give Wilson time. He’ll be a franchise QB.”

Jets fans can only hope.

“[Philip] Rivers comeback imminent???” another joked.

The Jets travel to H-Town in search of win number three on Sunday. New York and the Texans kickoff in the early window on CBS.