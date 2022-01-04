NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Caldwell News

The Jacksonville Jaguars are conducting their next round of interviews to fill their open head coaching position. On Tuesday, columnist Eugene Frenette reported that today’s candidate is former Colts and Lions head man Jim Caldwell.

Per Frenette, “[Jaguars] are interviewing Jim Caldwell today in person at undisclosed location outside Jacksonville, just as they did last Thursday with Doug Pederson.” Adding, “Likely do same next week with [Packers] OC [Nathaniel] Hackett.”

No surprise that NFL Twitter was buzzing after the news.

“Don’t let him leave without a job!” tweeted one Jags fan.

“Not only do I feel like Caldwell will ultimately get the job in Jacksonville, I hope he does,” commented associate sports producer Andrew Keck. “He deserves another HC job. I still think his dismissal in Detroit was the correct move, but he deserves another gig for sure.”

“We need stability!” said another Jags fan. “Pederson and Caldwell are my top two preferences.”

Caldwell last served as a head coach with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017. However, his last stint in the NFL came with the neighboring Miami Dolphins as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2019.