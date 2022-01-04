NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion.

According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”

The report quickly picked up steam across the football world.

“Would be tough to blame him if he did with the way CFB is headed & now that he basically maxed out at Michigan this past season,” replied CBS’ Adam Krueger.

“Hard not to go big picture here,” commented writer Cyrus Smith. “Similar to Brian Kelly, maybe he thinks this is as far Michigan can go in the modern era.”

“You have to be kidding?” replied Cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove.

“If Harbaugh does indeed return to the NFL, you would think it’s gotta be the Raiders or Bears,” said Brandon Zenner of News-Press NOW.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. He won Coach of the Year in his first season and helped re-establish the franchise’s success, compiling a 44-19-1 record with three NFC title appearances and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.