NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ken Dorsey News

Ken Dorsey isn’t leaving the Buffalo Bills, notching a massive victory for Sean McDermott and Co.

There was some concern Dorsey would leave the Bills to join Brian Daboll’s staff as an offensive coordinator for the Giants. The Bills, though, beat the Giants to the punch.

The Bills have promoted Dorsey, the team’s former quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator.

This is a big win, especially for Josh Allen who Dorsey has worked closely with.

“The Bills have their new offensive play caller,” the team announced. “After reportedly interviewing a few outside candidates in the last several days, Buffalo came back to the man who has coached the team’s quarterbacks for the last three seasons naming Ken Dorsey their new offensive coordinator.”

We’ve promoted Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator. Congratulations, Ken! 👏 #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 1, 2022

This is a massive victory for Sean McDermott and Josh Allen.

Dorsey has played a critical role in Allen’s development, helping the former Wyoming quarterback become an NFL superstar.

Bills fans are thrilled with Tuesday’s breaking news.

“Cannot express my happiness for this decision. This is what I wanted and what Buffalo needed,” one fan said.