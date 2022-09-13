NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Kicker Release News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans battled to a tie in a very surprising result.

The Colts were heavily favored in the contest, but a few special teams errors cost Indianapolis a chance to win. Place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal in overtime that would have won the game.

Just a few days later, the team released the fan favorite. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that the Colts have released Blankenship after his tough game.

Fans weren't too surprised.

"After missing the game winner Sunday, and inconsistent play for his first two seasons, Hot Rod’s tenure with the Colts comes to an end. Colts now in the market for a new kicker," one person said.

"I feel bad for Blankenship but you can’t 'Vanderjagt' a 42 yard game winning FG attempt against a divisional opponent on the road in a dome in OT on top of two straight KOs out of bounds," another fan said. "It was just too much. I hope him the best and he gets another opportunity."

What do you think of the move?