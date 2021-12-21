The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Leonard Fournette News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made waves when reports surfaced that it was “likely” running back Leonard Fournette would land on the IR.

Fournette was one of a handful of Buccaneers stars to leave Sunday’s game due to injury. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on the Bucs RB’s status.

“Buccaneers now are ‘likely’ to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night,” Schefter tweeted. Adding, “He then would miss rest of regular season.”

The Fournette news quickly made its way around social media.

“Saints sent that team to the Gulag sheesh,” one fan tweeted, referencing “Call of Duty.”

“Damn the hits just keep coming for Tampa,” replied another fan.

“Hahahahah great. Flew down to Tampa to see all our players get injured and lose 9-0 to the team I hate the most,” tweeted a Bucs fan. “What an absolute disaster.”

“I’m gonna throw up all over myself,” tweeted another.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.