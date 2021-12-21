NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Leonard Fournette News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made waves when reports surfaced that it was “likely” running back Leonard Fournette would land on the IR.

Fournette was one of a handful of Buccaneers stars to leave Sunday’s game due to injury. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest on the Bucs RB’s status.

“Buccaneers now are ‘likely’ to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night,” Schefter tweeted. Adding, “He then would miss rest of regular season.”

The Fournette news quickly made its way around social media.

“Saints sent that team to the Gulag sheesh,” one fan tweeted, referencing “Call of Duty.”

Saints sent that team to the Gulag sheesh https://t.co/9ki0cQZeIf — JC🗽 (@JamesCivll) December 21, 2021

“Damn the hits just keep coming for Tampa,” replied another fan.

Damn the hits just keep coming for Tampa https://t.co/SkNNDypmnG — Troll Osteen (@JusJay713) December 21, 2021

“Hahahahah great. Flew down to Tampa to see all our players get injured and lose 9-0 to the team I hate the most,” tweeted a Bucs fan. “What an absolute disaster.”

Hahahahah great. Flew down to Tampa to see all our players get injured and lose 9-0 to the team I hate the most. What an absolute disaster. https://t.co/QRNl5s0zBp — Louis Ptack (@louisptack) December 21, 2021

“I’m gonna throw up all over myself,” tweeted another.