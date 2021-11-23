NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Mark Ingram News

Saints fans got some tough news regarding running back Mark Ingram, among others, on Tuesday.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran RB did not participate in practice after initially being listed as “limited.”

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) was listed as a non-participant in today's practice, meanwhile RB Mark Ingram (knee) was downgraded from a limited participant Monday to a non-participant today.

Multiple NFL media outlets also shared the news.

Mark Ingram joins Alvin Kamara as non-participant in Saints practice.

Mark ingram did not practice for Saints — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) November 23, 2021

Ingram reportedly banged up his knee some time in the aftermath of Sunday’s blowout loss to the Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowler accounted for over 100 yards on 22 touches for the beat up Saints offense.

With a quick turnaround due to New Orleans’ Thanksgiving Day game, Mark Ingram’s downgrade at practice could be costly. The Saints already may be down backfield-mate Alvin Kamara who’s also a non-participant with a knee.

Injuries have piled up in the bayou, a number of key offensive and defensive pieces showed up on the Saints’ injury report.

Perhaps the New Orleans Advocate‘s Luke Johnson summed it up best:

Neither of the Saints top two running backs participated Tuesday, and it's not like the rest of the Saints injury report had a bunch of good news on it

In order to add some depth for the time being, New Orleans signed former Patriots receiver Malcolm Perry and brought back Kevin White.

The Saints released CB KeiVarae Russell. Signed Ken Crawley and Kevin White. Signed Malcolm Perry to the practice squad.

Should Ingram and Kamara not be able to go, 23-year-old rookie Tony Jones Jr. is listed as third on the Saints depth chart.

In four games since returning to NOLA, Mark Ingram has tallied 205 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards, and a score.

The Saints host the Bills in the late window on Turkey Day.