NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Matt Nagy News

The Matt Nagy era in Chicago is nearing its end.

On Tuesday, Patch‘s Mark Konkol revealed Thursday will reportedly be Nagy’s last game as the Bears coach.

“Matt Nagy will coach his last [Chicago Bears] game on Thanksgiving in Detroit,” a top source told Patch in Illinois.

The news comes down after another disappointing season in the “Windy City.” Nagy’s team sits at 3-7 before Thanksgiving with the arrow pointing down.

Bears fans and the rest of the NFL reacted to Tuesday’s report across social media.

“A lot to be thankful for this year,” a Bears fan tweeted.

“Are the #Bears actually going to fire a coach midseason for the 1st time?” Dan Vasko of Chicago’s WSPA7 reacted.

“I’ll believe it when I see it but I sure want to believe it,” another fan added.

Should this be the end for Nagy in Chicago, it marks a rapid fall from grace. Just three seasons ago, the Andy Reid protege led the Bears to a 12-4 record and NFC North title. Nagy was also named the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

If Thanksgiving is his last game, Matt Nagy will leave the “City of Broad Shoulders” with a winning record across his Bears tenure, 31-27.