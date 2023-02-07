NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Pro Bowl Announcement

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl is a point of contention for many football fans.

This year the NFL tried something different by adding skills competitions and playing a flag football game. And while the ratings were down a bit, it still drew a respectable number for an event that many don't seem to care about.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "Sunday's Pro Bowl on ABC and ESPN drew 6.28 million viewers, down 6% from last year. Still a decent number for an event that receives heavy criticism. Overall, it was the largest sports audience of the weekend."

The NFL world reacted to the Pro Bowl viewership on social media.

"I seriously cannot believe that people still watch the Pro Bowl," a user said.

"People miss the Pro Bowl," tweeted Booger McFarland.

"Absolutely zero chance 6 million people watched a fake Pro Bowl," another replied.

"When a joke of an event gets the most eyeballs in a weekend, you know the NFL is the beast of the TV jungle."

"For some perspective. The Stanley Cup Final last year drew in 4.59 million. The NHL is STRUGGLING," a hockey fan wrote.

Did you watch this year's Pro Bowl?