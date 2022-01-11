NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Richard Sherman News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a couple of big roster moves on Tuesday. One of which was placing veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on the injured reserve.

Sherman joined the Bucs back in late September and started his first three games with the team before getting caught with the injury bug. Leg injuries forced Sherm to miss all but two of Tampa’s last 11 games.

Tuesday’s move marks the all-decade corner’s stint on the IR, effectively ending his season. As a player can only return from the injured reserve once in a season.

The NFL world reacted to the news across social media.

“Sherman gotta retire,” tweeted one fan. Adding, “Games over.”

“Because this is Richard Sherman’s second time on the IR list this year, his season is over,” noted ESPN’s Field Yates. “He would not be eligible to return for the Super Bowl if Tampa Bay reaches it.”

“Welp… Sherman didn’t work out,” said another.

“2nd time Sherman has been put on IR so his season is over,” reiterated SB Nation’s Seahawks blog.

“Sherm dodged Smitty again,” replied another fan.

With Richard Sherman’s 2021 season officially over, his final tallies stand at: 11 tackles, one interception, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.