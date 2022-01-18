The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

NFL: JAN 11 Bucs Coaches Press ConferenceTAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week.

Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams.

The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears is set for Saturday.

Bowles was the Jets head coach from 2015-18 and compiled a 26-40 record during that time. His best season came in 2015 when the Jets finished 10-6. In all of his other seasons, the team went 5-11 or worse.

Since then, he went back to his roots as a DC and has done a marvelous job with the Bucs.

The NFL world was mixed with this news as some don’t think he should be interviewing while still having meaningful games to coach in.

If the Bucs lose Bowles after this season, it would be a gigantic hit to their coaching staff.

Tampa Bay is looking to go back to its second-straight NFC Championship Game. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.