NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week.

Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams.

The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears is set for Saturday.

Bucs’ DC Todd Bowles will spend Friday afternoon with HC-needy Vikings, Saturday afternoon with the HC-needy Bears….then Sunday afternoon in the Divisional playoff vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2022

Bowles was the Jets head coach from 2015-18 and compiled a 26-40 record during that time. His best season came in 2015 when the Jets finished 10-6. In all of his other seasons, the team went 5-11 or worse.

Since then, he went back to his roots as a DC and has done a marvelous job with the Bucs.

The NFL world was mixed with this news as some don’t think he should be interviewing while still having meaningful games to coach in.

This is so dumb. Why the NFL caters to teams that don't make the playoffs is beyond me, I just don't get it. https://t.co/iLdDzKM3Jx — BadgerSwagger (@TheAmazingSW) January 18, 2022

I’ll never understand why this happens the way it does. Why would you go interview for other teams instead of coaching your team who is about to play a win or go home game? https://t.co/FUK8nIDhsn — Kevo (@DjKevvyKevv) January 18, 2022

I wish the NFL had a rule that made teams wait till after the playoffs were over before doing interviews because it’s not fair to put coordinators in the position of having to worry about their impending playoff games while also their careers simultaneously. https://t.co/lzEWBtBcwp — CFBKnights (@CFBKnights) January 18, 2022

Why do teams allow this? https://t.co/U6TlXzuowJ — Byron (@Byron_D11) January 18, 2022

Can you leave our coordinators alone for like a couple more weeks while they should be prepping for, ya know, the playoffs?!? https://t.co/RIXDotNh8W — SkotD (@SkotDuran) January 18, 2022

So dumb that we can’t wait until playoffs are over to interview coaches. https://t.co/FJUkEQcmo9 — Brandon Mileski (@BMileskiKFAN) January 18, 2022

Stafford threw three picks against the Vikings three weeks ago. This is an intel business trip https://t.co/MDPE685Drq — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 18, 2022

And the game prep is when ? https://t.co/oqWS7kEWzu — Tyson Rauch (@TRauch21) January 18, 2022

Todd Bowles will be in interview mode Friday and Saturday. Ok. Ok. https://t.co/2qeVsZlM31 — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) January 18, 2022

If the Bucs lose Bowles after this season, it would be a gigantic hit to their coaching staff.

Tampa Bay is looking to go back to its second-straight NFC Championship Game. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.