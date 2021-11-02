The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Trade Deadline Rumors

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field wearing a towel.HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Welcome to NFL trade deadline day.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. We’ve already had one big move this week, as the Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in a surprise blockbuster, and more trades are likely coming.

Who could we see traded on Tuesday?

Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr., Melvin Ingram, Evan Engram and others have all been mentioned in trade rumors heading into the deadline.

Deshaun Watson is obviously the biggest name to watch. A couple of different teams have been mentioned for the Houston Texans quarterback – Miami, Carolina, New Orleans – but the odds of a move might be decreasing.

Watson is not the only big name on the trading block.

Many are wondering about the future of Odell Beckham Jr. He has not been very productive in Cleveland this season. The Browns could decide to ship out their star wide receiver ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

A trade might be preferred by Beckham’s camp, too.

The Browns wide receiver’s father shared an interesting post on social media on Tuesday.

The Browns made a blockbuster trade to acquire Beckham Jr. from the Giants, though the big move hasn’t really worked out. Perhaps the Beckham era in Cleveland will come to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

It should be an interesting trade deadline, that is for sure.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.