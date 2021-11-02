NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Trade Deadline Rumors

Welcome to NFL trade deadline day.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. We’ve already had one big move this week, as the Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in a surprise blockbuster, and more trades are likely coming.

Who could we see traded on Tuesday?

Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr., Melvin Ingram, Evan Engram and others have all been mentioned in trade rumors heading into the deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is today at 4 EST. Some names to keep an eye on: Deshaun Watson, Evan Engram, Jamison Crowder, Melvin Ingram, Hayden Hurst, Marlon Mack, Philip Lindsay, Darius Slayton, Lonnie Johnson, Kyle Fuller. Could have some suprises as well. Clock is ticking… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2021

Deshaun Watson is obviously the biggest name to watch. A couple of different teams have been mentioned for the Houston Texans quarterback – Miami, Carolina, New Orleans – but the odds of a move might be decreasing.

So, within the next 8 hours, it would appear the following would have to occur in order to sneak a Deshaun Watson trade under the wire: — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 2, 2021

1. Deshaun Watson's legal team would have to finalize a settlement agreement with the legal team(s) of all 22 civil complainants. 2. All 8 of the civil complainants who are also criminal complainants will have to agree to become non-compliant in the criminal investigations. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 2, 2021

3. Miami would have to (somehow?) become confident the 2 criminal complaints which do not have parallel civil suits would be tossed. 4. Goodell would have to go from not having enough info to decide on the exempt list, to telling Miami what suspension Watson is looking at. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 2, 2021

5. Dolphins and Texans would have to (finally) come to agreement on trade compensation. 6. Miami will have to clear $16 million in salary cap space. 7. Dolphins will also have to finalize an agreement with another team for trading Tua Tagovailoa. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 2, 2021

8. And finally Dolphins, Texans, and third team will have to get all of this filed to the league office for approval, with indications that the league office will not object to any of it despite the odd circumstances and possible presence of unorthodox conditionals. Good luck! — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 2, 2021

Watson is not the only big name on the trading block.

Many are wondering about the future of Odell Beckham Jr. He has not been very productive in Cleveland this season. The Browns could decide to ship out their star wide receiver ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

A trade might be preferred by Beckham’s camp, too.

The Browns wide receiver’s father shared an interesting post on social media on Tuesday.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s father shared this on IG: https://t.co/mRo2CB4vMS — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 2, 2021

The Browns made a blockbuster trade to acquire Beckham Jr. from the Giants, though the big move hasn’t really worked out. Perhaps the Beckham era in Cleveland will come to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

It should be an interesting trade deadline, that is for sure.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T.