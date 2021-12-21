NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Tyler Lockett News

Russell Wilson could be down one of his favorite weapons in a pivotal divisional game tonight.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, it’s “unlikely” that wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be able to go on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Hearing it’s looking unlikely that WR Tyler Lockett will be activated off the COVID-19 list in time for tonight’s game against the Rams,” Henderson reported. “He’s one of nine Seahawks on the list. The deadline to activate those players for this game is 1 p.m.”

Lockett is the team’s leading receiver this season, building on what’s been a really nice career in Seattle. Over the past three seasons, Lockett has emerged as Russell Wilson’s go-to receiver.

The 29-year-old wideout is already sitting above 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns before season’s end.

Now the NFL world is reacting to the Seahawks’ disheartening news.

“PAIN,” a Seahawks fan responded in all-caps.

“[The] NFL has handled this so bad,” another fan responded. “It’s so clear they’re catering to the Rams in this situation,” he argued. “Essentially having the Rams get more healthy before the game and the Hawks get more sick.”

“Tyler Lockett has only missed one game in his entire 7-year career and that was a Week 17 game back in 2016,” Action Network’s Adam Koffler tweeted. “Looks like it’ll be Freddie Swain and rookie Dee Eskridge with some big shoes to fill.”

Adding, “Side note: Rams by a million.”

Rams-Seahawks will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.