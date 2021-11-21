The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without a key piece in their secondary against the Cowboys. On Sunday, news broke that All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the team’s injury report as “questionable” with a knee.

This news couldn’t come at a worse time with KC getting ready to face Dallas this afternoon.

The injury news obviously made the rounds on social media and fans reacted.

“Wait. What,” said one fan.

“Too many injuries in this game,” another fan tweeted.

“Oh yay can’t wait to watch more Sorenson,” added another.

It’s definitely a tough break if Mathieu isn’t able to go today. The Honey Badger is the heart of the Chiefs defense and still plays at a Pro Bowl level all these years later.

The Cowboys are rolling into this one red hot off a 40-point win over Atlanta last week. Dak Prescott, Zeke, and the crew will look to take advantage of Matheiu’s absence, should he be out.

Kansas City’s D has been rounding into form over the past five weeks. Just in time for the offense to catch up and start clicking.

If the Chiefs are going to make another Super Bowl run, Mathieu and the defense are going to play a big part in it.

