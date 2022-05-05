NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf Drama

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf drama seems to be just getting started.

Metcalf was being interviewed by Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed when he claimed that he was faster than Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. He thinks he can outrun him in a race.

Hill has now responded to that claim and bet him $50,000 on it. The winner would get to donate that money to any charity.

Hill also thinks that Metcalf was scared after he DM'd him about it.

The NFL world is having some fun with this on social media.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown knows who he's taking if the two were to race.

Hill's 40-yard dash time clocked in at 4.29 during his Pro Day, while Metcalf ran an official 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2019.

This would be a race for the ages with how close those times are. Hopefully, it can happen at some point down the line.