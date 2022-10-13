NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill Locker Room News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

There's been a little bit of drama about a ping-pong table in the Miami Dolphins locker room.

On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel praised his team captains for removing the table so that they can focus more on their opponents than playing games.

Just one day later, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave a different reason for why it was removed. He said it was because the table was bent and that they're set to order a new one.

Hill may not get his way based on McDaniel's comments on Wednesday. He could have the new one removed whenever it comes.

The NFL community wasted no time reacting to these conflicting reports.

This should be an interesting story to follow throughout the next several weeks.

Right now, the Dolphins are getting set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.