NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill, Steve Smith Drama

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Retired NFL superstar Steve Smith recently questioned Tyreek Hill's pass catching ability.

“He’s faster than anyone I know at WR…However, and I’m not speaking out of hate, but he’s not a PURE hands catcher," Smith said during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay.

Hill responded to this message with a telling gif on Twitter. Take a look at his response here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this online drama between the two great wideouts.

"Hill is still the best WR in the league with or without Pat…. Look what he doing this year still," one fan wrote.

"Your hands are inconsistent, just accept," another said.

"Gawd damn 10…you EVER watch tape? You catch the ball against your body 9/10 times. You don’t have great hands. You got great EVERYTHING ELSE but you aren’t a pure hands wr," another added.

Hill currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 701 through the first six games of the season. This weekend, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver will get his starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back under center.

Hills has struggled with drops on occasion, but there's no doubt he's one of the best wide receiver in the league.