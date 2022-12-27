NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Favorite Receiver Pick

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has a fan in Tyreek Hill.

Hopping on Twitch the other night, the AFC's leading receiver said that when it comes to other wideout's whose game he likes... look no further than Dallas.

I ain't gonna lie bruh, I like CeeDee Lamb. That boy's so smooth out there, boy. I ain't even gonna cap! That boy smooth. But man, he cheese when he play.

The NFL world reacted to Hill's pick on Tuesday.

"CeeDee is your favorite receiver’s favorite receiver," a fan tweeted.

"But remember folks there are people who root for CeeDee's team that think he's not a #1," another laughed.

"Salute [Tyreek Hill] ... My dog CeeDee Lamb been going crazy!"

"Game recognize game."

"Didn’t all the twitter people say CD sucks tho? Don’t know if I should believe Tyreek or Frank from Philly," another tweeted.

Where does CeeDee rank on your WR list?