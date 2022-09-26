NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill's Postgame News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It's a quick turnaround for Tyreek Hill and the 3-0 Miami Dolphins as they head to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game vs. the Bengals.

And shortly after Sunday's game wrapped up, Cheetah had a message for Bengals corner Eli Apple.

"We're looking forward to the challenge, it's gonna be fun," Hill said. "And I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you boy, I owe you. I'm here. The Cheetah is here."

Should be fun.