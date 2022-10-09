NFL World Reacts To Ugly Antonio Brown, Tom Brady News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a 46 touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For whatever reason, Antonio Brown has decided to start going after his former quarterback Tom Brady on social media amid his marriage issues with Gisele Bundchen. And fans are not amused.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Brown posted an image of an photoshopped cover of the book "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore." It has the father's face replaced with Tom Brady's, the mother's face replaced with Gisele's and has Brown looking out through the window.

It's not the first time that Brown has made a post like this - though this one was a little more explicit. He previously made a post of Gisele embracing him after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win.

NFL fans are admonishing Brown for showing so much disrespect to Tom Brady after Brady helped revive Brown's career in 2020:

Antonio Brown has basically been exiled from the NFL ever since his meltdown at MetLife Stadium late last season. But prior to that exile, there were few players who went to bat for him as much as Tom Brady did.

Brady helped recruit Brown to play with him in New England for his brief stint in 2019, and helped bring him back into the fold the following season. Brown played a big role for the Buccaneers in their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

But for whatever reason - be it the memes or some other reason - Brown is making it his mission to mess with his former quarterback.

It'd be more interesting if it weren't so cringey.