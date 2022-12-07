NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Aaron Donald Update

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams is escorted off the field after an injury during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With several of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest stars already out for the season, all-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald is dealing with an injury of his own.

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Donald has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Donald is currently dealing with an ankle injury and hopes to be back on the field within a few weeks.

The Rams are 3-9 on the season and long since removed from the playoff conversation. But with no first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they don't even have an incentive to lose any remaining games.

As a result, Raiders fans are eagerly awaiting a chance to get a potentially easy win over the Rams now that they don't have to deal with Donald. Other fans are laughing at the Rams for having nothing to win for or nothing to lose for:

But ultimately, the Rams probably aren't lamenting the state of the season too much. All of this pain is the result of the team going 100-percent all-in on the 2021 season - a gamble which paid off in the greatest way imaginable as they won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The drawback is that doing so might have set the organization back several years. Right now we're at one year and counting.

Will Aaron Donald play again this season?