NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown News

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions stands in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have looked really good to start the 2022 NFL season despite their 1-2 record and the stellar play of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason for it.

Unfortunately, St. Brown won't be joining the Lions for their big home game against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. The team announced on Friday that he is out for the game.

St. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury all week. He did not practice at all on Thursday.

When healthy though, St. Brown has been money for the Lions. He has 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns already, averaging 84.3 yards per game.

Lions fans and fantasy football owners are all lamenting his impending absence:

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a fourth-round pick out of USC in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie he played in every game and was the Lions' top receiver, making 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown really enjoyed some success at the tail end of his rookie season.

After having 10 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings, he enjoyed four straight games with 90 receiving yards or more and back-to-back 100-yard games to finish the year.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown recover from his injury quickly, or will the Lions have to get used to life without him for a key stretch of the season?