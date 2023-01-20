NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Bengals Injury Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have some significant offensive line injuries heading into this weekend's Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Starting right guard Alex Cappa (knee) and left tackle Jonah Williams (ankle) were both unavailable for today's practice session as they deal with their respective injury issues.

Both of these key linemen have been ruled out for the weekend.

Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Bengals' Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens. Cappa has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 18.

Hakeem Adeniji, Ted Karras and Cordell Volson are the Bengals' healthy starters for the weekend. Jackson Carman is likely to replace Williams at left tackle, and Max Scharping is expected to fill in for Cappa at right guard.